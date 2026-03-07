‘You won’t succeed even in 100 attempts’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over AI event protest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force, in Mundali, Odisha, on Friday. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday hit out at Congress over the protest at the recently held India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and accused the party of indulging in ‘negative politics’.

“During the AI summit, representatives from over 80 countries and heads of as many as 20 countries participated. The entire world hailed India’s progress in terms of Artificial Intelligence. The Congress workers made a nasty attempt to defame the country by protesting shirtless at the global event,” said Shah, addressing a public meeting in Bhubaneswar.

The Union home minister also took a dig at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying he has failed in 20 launchings. “If you continue with such practices, you won’t succeed even in 100 attempts,” said Shah.