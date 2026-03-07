‘You won’t succeed even in 100 attempts’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over AI event protest

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday hit out at Congress over the protest at the recently held India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and accused the party of indulging in ‘negative politics’.
“During the AI summit, representatives from over 80 countries and heads of as many as 20 countries participated. The entire world hailed India’s progress in terms of Artificial Intelligence. The Congress workers made a nasty attempt to defame the country by protesting shirtless at the global event,” said Shah, addressing a public meeting in Bhubaneswar.
The Union home minister also took a dig at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying he has failed in 20 launchings. “If you continue with such practices, you won’t succeed even in 100 attempts,” said Shah.
Hailing the BJP government’s efforts in fulfilling most of its poll promises made during the 2024 elections, the Union home minister also targeted BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, saying development was stalled in Odisha in the past two decades despite a clear mandate.
“The BJD stopped Odisha’s development while ruling the state for 20 years. The Central government and the BJP government in Odisha will try to complete the undone works of 20 years in just five years,” said Shah.
Shah, during the visit, inaugurated the Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition organised by the Odisha Police. The exhibition highlights the implementation of the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — which came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing colonial-era statutes.
Earlier in the day, Shah attended the 57th Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mundali in Cuttack district and hailed the role of central forces in providing a secure environment for industrial growth — crucial for building a strong national economy and making India the world’s largest economy.
He lauded the sacrifices of CISF personnel and said they have always played a major role in strengthening the country economically. He also informed that the CISF will provide security to private industrial groups in hybrid mode in the days to come.
Stating that the country is on the verge of becoming free from Naxalism, Shah expressed confidence that the goal will be achieved by March 31.
“By March 31, the country will be completely free from Naxalism, and those who dream of a Red Corridor from Tirupati to Pashupatinath will be fully defeated, with our security forces establishing their dominance. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, this is a very major achievement of our security forces,” said the Union home minister.
