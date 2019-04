The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking permission to perform prayers at the “undisputed part of the 67.7 acres land” in Ayodhya.

“You will never let this country remain in peace. There will always be something,” Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told the petitioner.

The apex court also refused to withdraw the Allahabad High Court order imposing a penalty of Rs five lakh on the petitioner.