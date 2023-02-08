You spoke… now don’t say I mute mic, Birla tells Rahul; but you do sir, says Cong leader

During the course of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted several times that he was compelled to hit the streets as the government has been “choking” the voice of the Opposition by not even letting its elected members speak in Parliament.

On Tuesday, as Rahul wound up his 52-minute-long speech in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla interjected, saying “we should also refrain from commenting outside the House that the Speaker switches off the microphone”.

“But Speaker Sir, it’s a reality that you switch off the mircrophone,” Rahul responded. “Aap pura samay bole (you spoke the whole time),” Birla reminded Rahul, who launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

Rahul has repeatedly alleged that microphones of Opposition leaders are switched off when they try to raise issues pertaining to the border standoff with China, demonetisation, unemployment, price rise or the Agniveer military recruitment scheme.

Rahul’s remarks in the House were fiercely resisted by a battery of senior BJP leaders, Birla allowed him to complete his speech, even as demands came up from the treasury benches to expunge the Congress MP’s allegations from the House records.

However, from time to time, the Speaker requested Rahul to “stick to the topic”. “This is Parliament. The country is watching the direction this debate is taking. It will be appropriate if we discuss the President’s address. But you are entitled to your free speech,” Birla told Rahul at one point. The Speaker also turned down contentions against Rahul’s speech made by ruling party members under Rule 353 and 369 under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

“Someone is discussing his yatra, someone is discussing something else. It will be good if we have a discussion on the President’s address,” added Birla. Rahul was quick to respond, stressing that his speech touched upon “various industries, businesses, international affairs”.

The only time Birla firmly opposed Rahul was when the Wayanad MP held up pictures of PM Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. “You cannot show any posters. I will not allow a poster war here. If you are showing posters, the other side may also flash posters of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot,” Birla said, alluding to the pledge made by the Adani group to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Congress-ruled Rajasthan last year.