You have the skills to usher in change: PM to IIT alumni

Narendra Modi

URGING THEM to “set a higher benchmark” for giving back to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the pan-IIT community could help build India into a self-reliant country.

Speaking at the IIT2020 Global Summit, he said India is witnessing a sea-change in the way the country works and new job opportunities are opening up. “Earlier when the IITs produced aerospace engineers, the domestic employment market was not strong for them. Now new space technology startups are coming up every other day in India, providing new opportunities. I am sure that some of you will boldly go where none have gone before. We are committed to reform, perform, and transform,” he said.

Highlighting areas of innovation where IIT alumni could contribute, the Prime Minister said his government has brought reforms in labour codes and ensured that corporate tax rates remain low.

Adding that the post-Covid order would be about “re-learning, re-thinking, re-innovating, and re-inventing”, Modi said that the IIT alumni have the skills to usher in the change. “India and the world needs viable solutions to adjust to the ‘new normal’. Today a large number of IIT alumni are in global leadership positions and have the skills to bring about change. The responsibility is heavy, but I know your shoulders are capable,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd