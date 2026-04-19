‘You don’t move on, you carry it’: Year after Pahalgam, a father shares his grief

As the first anniversary of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack approaches, the family of naval officer Lt Vinay Narwal is still grappling with a loss that feels as raw as it did a year ago.

“It feels like I am living that moment every single day,” Lt Vinay’s father, Rajesh Narwal, told The Indian Express. “A father is not meant to carry his son’s loss like this… but I carry it every day, like a weight that never lifts.”

Lt Vinay got married just days before the tragedy struck. “It was on April 16 that Vinay got married to Himanshi,” his father recalled. “What should have been the beginning of a new life turned into something we relive with pain every day,” Rajesh, who works in the customs department and is currently posted in Panipat, said.