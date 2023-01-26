scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
You are trailblazer for New India: PM Modi to NCC cadets

In an address to them, Modi said this will not only make the youth future-ready but they will also have the capability to act as first responders during the time of need.

Prime minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during NCC rally at Cariappa Parade ground at Delhi Cantt in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Express File)
Special programmes for NCC cadets are being run in dozens of districts across the country as part of which special training is being imparted with the help of the armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told NCC cadets and NSS volunteers on Wednesday.

In an address to them, Modi said this will not only make the youth future-ready but they will also have the capability to act as first responders during the time of need. “You are young, this is time for you to make your future. You are the creator of new thoughts and new standards. You are the trailblazer for New India,” he said.

He noted the contributions of the NCC and NSS volunteers during the pandemic and highlighted the efforts of the government in encouraging organisations like them. The PM said in the last few weeks, he had the opportunity to meet the country’s youth several times.

“A month ago we celebrated ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, we got an opportunity to salute the bravery and sacrifice of the brave sons,” he said.

He said there are two reasons for the importance of his dialogue with the youth. “First, because of the energy, freshness, novelty, and passion of youth through which all the positivity keeps inspiring me to work hard day and night,” he said.

“All of you represent aspirations of dreams in this ‘Amrit Kaal’ and you are going to be the biggest beneficiary of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ and you carry the biggest responsibility of building it.”

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 01:36 IST
