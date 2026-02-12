‘You are not employed by BJP’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at media over ‘keyword’ coverage as Nishikant Dubey moves to cancel his Lok Sabha membership

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a notice for moving a substantive motion against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Thursday, the Congress leader hit out at the media when asked about it, saying that it was doing “a disservice to the country” by taking a “keyword” from “the government and running shows on that”.
As Gandhi was questioned about the substantive motion in Parliament, he asked whether that was the keyword provided to the media for the day.
“Kuch toh apna kaam kara karo bhai (You should do some of your work). You are not totally employed by the BJP. Try to do a little objective work. It gets really shameful. It is too much. Don’t you think? You are responsible people. You are media people.
“You have a responsibility to be objective. You can’t just take a word they give you every day and then run your whole show on that. You are doing a disservice to the country. Are you not able to recognise that?” said Gandhi as he sat in his car to leave.
In his notice, Dubey alleged that Gandhi had “misled” the House and demanded the cancellation of his parliamentary membership. He has also said that Gandhi should be barred from contesting elections.
Speaking to The Indian Express outside the House, Dubey said he had mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s engagements with the Soros Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and USAID, and his travel to countries such as Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the US to engage in anti-India activities.
The notice comes after Gandhi’s sharp attack on the government, aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal, saying it would compromise the country’s energy security and farm interests.
On the substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Imran Masood said if the government was bringing the motion, it should also be ready to hear the response.
“They are removing everything from the LOP’s speech. They should hear a reply from the Opposition if they are bringing the motion. What is unparliamentary in the Epstein files? It is an important issue,” Masood told The Indian Express.
Participating in a House discussion on the Union Budget, Gandhi used a martial arts “grip” and “chokehold” analogy to target the government. “You are telling us that energy and finance are being weaponised, and then you are having it done to you; you are having it done to our farmers; you are having it done to our youngsters. You are handing over our data. How can you even make these statements? How can you even come to this House…,” he said.
