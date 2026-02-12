‘You are not employed by BJP’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at media over ‘keyword’ coverage as Nishikant Dubey moves to cancel his Lok Sabha membership

As Gandhi was questioned about the substantive motion in Parliament, he asked whether that was the keyword provided to the media for the day. (Photo/PTI)

After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a notice for moving a substantive motion against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Thursday, the Congress leader hit out at the media when asked about it, saying that it was doing “a disservice to the country” by taking a “keyword” from “the government and running shows on that”.

As Gandhi was questioned about the substantive motion in Parliament, he asked whether that was the keyword provided to the media for the day.

“Kuch toh apna kaam kara karo bhai (You should do some of your work). You are not totally employed by the BJP. Try to do a little objective work. It gets really shameful. It is too much. Don’t you think? You are responsible people. You are media people.