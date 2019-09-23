‘You are not a star campaigner in US polls’: Congress on PM Modi’s pitch for ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed Donald Trump for the second term as US President, Congress accused him of violating India’s foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Texas during the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, PM Modi hailed Trump saying said he admires him for his “sense of leadership, a passion for America, a concern for every American and a strong resolve to make America great again”. “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar,” he added in reference to his own election slogan.

In a series of tweets, Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said Modi was in the US as India’s prime minister and not a star campaigner in the US elections. “Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India,” Sharma said on Twitter after the Howdy Modi event in Texas on Sunday night.

“Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies,” he added.

Reminding you that you are in the USA as our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) September 22, 2019

The event was marked by the personal rapport between Modi and Trump, with both praising each other in their speeches. Modi called Trump warm, friendly, energetic, accessible, and full of wit and described the event as “history in the making.”