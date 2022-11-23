Yogi woos industry, investors with UP’s law & order, infra, commitment

Presenting Uttar Pradesh as a land that’s successfully straddling the best of both worlds — from the “blessed land of Lord Ram” to the “modern land of Expressways”; the “Blessed land of Lord Krishna” to the “leading state with five international airports”; and India’s cultural and spiritual capital that’s fast transforming into a “growth engine” for the economy — Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS), to be held February 10-12 next year in Lucknow, and urged investors to find UP as their next big destination.

He said UP has set a target of attracting investments amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore through the GIS.

In the run-up to the event, Adityanath said, the state government will organise roadshows in 18 countries and seven major domestic cities to “invite industrial investors to (participate in) the summit”.

Addressing a curtain-raiser in the national capital, Adityanath said UP government has approached more than 40 countries for support, of which 21 have “expressed their enthusiasm to participate”. Among nations that have confirmed their participation in the GIS as partner countries are the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, and Mauritius, he said.

Assuring investors that his government has established rule of law in the state, he said, “Through our zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, we have assured our investment partners of security.” Adityanath said UP’s business climate has significantly improved over time as a result of effective policy assistance and infrastructure. The state has undertaken several reforms for ease of doing business, he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the state government has launched the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission, and UP is one of the leading states in implementing the PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan.

Speaking about development projects, he said the Defence Industrial Corridor is being developed in the state. As part of this, out of six nodes — Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Chitrakoot — the Aligarh node has already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while land allotment is in progress in other nodes, Adityantath said.

Advertisement

He said the BrahMos facility in Lucknow and Bharat Dynamics in Jhansi will be set up as part of the corridor. Adityanath said the state’s first medical device park has been inaugurated near the Yamuna Expressway, and, similarly, Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park, Logistics Hub are being developed along the area.

He said, “Our state has more than 24 crore people, making it India’s largest labour and consumer market. Government is developing infrastructure to ensure connectivity through air, water, road and railway, which will enhance accessibility of logistics and enable industries to access global and domestic markets.”

Emphasising that UP has “infinite possibilities”, Adityanath said the state contributes 8 per cent of national GDP and aims to become the second-largest economy in the country.

Advertisement

Presenting UP as a “lucrative” destination for investment, he said it offers 25 sectoral policies, good infrastructure, has the largest MSME units, fertile land, and India’s largest dairy and sugarcane production, among others. “UP has implemented the PM’s mantra — reform, perform and transform — and taken significant steps towards economic prosperity over the last five-and-half years,” Adityanath told the gathering.

Asking investors to take advantage of the immense opportunities in UP, Adityanath invited them to join ‘New India’s New Uttar Pradesh’ in its journey towards growth and development.