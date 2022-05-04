Yogi visits village in Uttarakhand after five years

In his first visit to his native village in five years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reached Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal district where he met his mother Savitri Devi, 85, and other family members. Adityanath will stay with the family overnight, something he hasn’t done in 30 years. He couldn’t visit the village when his father Anand Singh died in April 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

Adityanath was welcomed by locals singing traditional Pahadi songs and special local dishes were prepared for him at his home.

During his visit, he unveiled the statue of his guru Mahant Avaidyanath at the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College campus, about 3 km from Panchur. “It is a matter of great pleasure for me that I got a chance to honour my teachers. I studied here till Class 9 and left the city. I am sad that most of the teachers are not with us,” he said. He also thanked the Uttarakhand government and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for inviting him for the event.

Adityanath said he wanted to visit Yamunotri and Gangotri on Akshay Tritiya, but couldn’t leave Lucknow early as he wanted to ensure that there is peace in Uttar Pradesh on Eid. “Nowhere in Uttar Pradesh ‘namaz’ is offered on the road. The roads are for traffic. All faiths should be respected and people’s faith shouldn’t bother others,” he said. He said loudspeakers causing unnecessary noise are being removed from religious places in Uttar Pradesh. “Over one lakh microphones have been removed. There is no noise anymore,” said Adityanath.

Mentioning the Champawat by-elections from where Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is contesting, he said unveiling the statue of Mahant Avaidyanath is the beginning of Dhami’s election campaign.

On Wednesday, Adityanath will inaugurate Uttar Pradesh Tourism Corporation’s Bhagirathi Hotel adjacent to Ganga Canal near NH-58 in Haridwar. It has been built at a cost of Rs 41 crore. The foundation of the hotel was laid by him in May 2018.