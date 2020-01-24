Yogi speaking language of dictators: Opposition in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned anti-CAA protesters that “azadi” slogans raised by them will be treated as an act of treason. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned anti-CAA protesters that “azadi” slogans raised by them will be treated as an act of treason. (File Photo)

The Opposition parties on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for warning anti-CAA protesters that “azadi” slogans raised by them will be treated as an act of treason.

While the Samajwadi Party drew an analogy with the British rule, the Congress termed it “a language of dictators”.

At a rally in Kanpur on Wednesday, Adityanath had said,”If anyone raises the slogan of azadi (freedom) like in Kashmir, then it would be considered an act of treason, and the government will take very strict action accordingly.”

Reacting to it, senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary said that the British too “had described freedom fighters as terrorists”. “Now, their successors or those who had sided with them are terming those raising azadi slogans traitors… Azadi is the birthright of all countrymen and those denying it will have to depart in the same manner as Hitler,” the SP leader said.

He said there was no need to to get “perturbed” by such warnings. “Their countdown has started and that is why they are ranting,” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the Chief Minister is speaking “a language of dictators”. “If raising voice against the government’s oppression and politics of hatred is treason, the government should first arrest me,” Lallu said, adding that since the protests have rattled the government, it is accusing the Congress of sponsoring them.

“If people are on agitation path over this issue, why is the government not addressing it,” Lallu said.

To CM Adityanath’s remark that men were “sitting in the comfort of their homes, while they have sent their women and children out on the streets to agitate”, the Congress said that the UP CM was “the epitome of everything wrong with the BJP – misogynistic, communal, hateful & ignorant”.

In a series of tweets, the Congress said: “The women protesting on the streets are there of their own choice, not because a man told them to be & they know exactly how unconstitutional CAA is… The CM’s remark reflects the anti-women nature of the RSS which wants to limit the women of our country to kitchens.” “But the women of India will speak out, expose the BJP and stand as a mountaing against BJP’s divisive tactics,” the Congress added.

SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary also said that the Chief Minister was threatening women who are demanding their rights.

When asked about the chief minister’s allegation that the SP was funding anti-CAA protests, Chaudhary said, “This amounts to making a mockery of people’s emotions.” “Protests are on in all the states, including north-eastern region. Are we distributing money in all states?” Chaudhary wondered.

