Yogi promises 24×7 power to Punjab industrialists

The Uttar Pradesh government Monday offered “uninterrupted power supply” and a “peaceful environment” to industrialists from Punjab as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led dispensation invited them to set up units in “fully developed industrial areas” in the state.

Adityanath made the offer to a group of industrialists from Punjab who called on the UP CM. This comes on a day when the Punjab government withdrew all power restrictions that were imposed on industries. The regulatory restrictions were imposed following a power crisis triggered by a delayed monsoon and an unprecedented surge in demand from both agricultural and domestic sectors.