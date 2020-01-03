Yogi, Maya slam Priyanka ‘silence’ on Kota hospital baby deaths

UP CM Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati slammed the Rajasthan government for its negligence and condemned Priyanka Gandhi’s silence over the issue. UP CM Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati slammed the Rajasthan government for its negligence and condemned Priyanka Gandhi’s silence over the issue.

Describing the Congress government in Rajasthan as “insensitive” and the party general secretary’s concern for Uttar Pradesh as “theatrics”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday for not visiting the mothers of the infants who died at a Kota hospital over the past one month.

The criticism comes days after Priyanka met the family members of the victims of violence during the protests in UP against the new citizenship law.

Attacking the Congress, Adityanath said it would have been better “had Priyanka met and consoled the aggrieved mothers instead of indulging in politics in UP”.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Adityanath said, “It would have been better had Ms Vadra, instead of indulging in politics in UP, met the poor, aggrieved mothers, who lost their children only due to the negligence of her party’s government….

“The death of 100 innocent children in Kota is extremely saddening and heart-wrenching… is a blot on a civilised society, human values and feelings.

“It is extremely sad that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite being women, are not able to understand the sorrow of the mothers,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati tweeted: “It is condemnable that Congress-led government in Rajasthan and Chief Minister Gehlot have shown insensitiveness towards the death of about 100 infants in Kota, it is sad that top leadership of the Congress, especially its general secretary, who is a woman, has been silent on the issue.

“If Congress’s woman national general secretary does not meet the children’s mothers, then her meeting with the kin of the victims of violence during the anti-CAA protests in UP will be construed as political selfishness and pure theatrics, about which people should be careful,” Mayawati tweeted on Thursday.

“…what is more saddening is the fact that the top leadership of the Congress, especially its general secretary, are maintaining silence over this issue…,” she said.

