Sunday, January 10, 2021
Yogi: Land mafia leaders troubled by demolition

On Friday, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the government’s drive to demolish illegally constructed houses and buildings seemed like action targeting political rivals

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | January 11, 2021 4:46:44 am
Yogi adityanath, Up illegal construction, Up demolition drive, UP land mafia, Akhilesh yadav, indian express newsChief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In an apparent dig at his predecessor and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said leaders of the land mafia were troubled that land belonging to the poor and traders was being freed by his administration.

On Friday, Yadav had said that the government’s drive to demolish illegally constructed houses and buildings seemed like action targeting political rivals. He warned that the party that comes to power in next year’s state elections would take similar action against those in power at present.

Responding to the SP chief while inaugurating the ‘Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela’ in Farrukhabad district, Adityanath said those who used to spread fear among people were now visiting police stations with placards around their necks and begging for mercy while bulldozers raze down the properties of mafiosos and their henchmen.

He added, “Earlier, the mafia used to capture the land of the poor and businessmen. Today, when bulldozers are running over the chests of these land mafiosos, the criminals have run away but their ‘rehnuma’ [leaders] are feeling troubled. They did not feel troubled when the land of the poor, of traders or a common person was taken. They are having problems when these properties are freed from such criminals…The leaders of these criminals have uneasiness, because their henchmen are today begging for their lives. They are scared that the bulldozer might turn towards them.”

