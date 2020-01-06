Yogi gives BJP booklet on CAA to Muslims, says read it to clear doubts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gives party booklets on the citizenship law to people in Gorakhpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gives party booklets on the citizenship law to people in Gorakhpur.

On the first day of BJP’s nationwide door-to-door awareness campaign to dispel “rumours” about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Muslims at his home turf Gorakhpur and distributed booklets to them, clarifying that the law was meant to give citizenship not to revoke it.

“The law is to give citizenship and not take it, but misconceptions are being spread. A person on a responsible post in the state is saying that he will not fill the NPR (National Population Register) form… Outside (Parliament), he is playing politics of appeasement at the cost of the country,” he said, referring to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav who had said he would not fill the NPR form. The Centre recently approved updation of NPR, which is a register of usual residents of India.

The chief minister reiterated that his government was determined to recover damage caused to public property during protests against the new law.

“Samajwadi Party people are saying that when in power, they will give pension to miscreants who vandalised property. You can see their mentality. They will give pension as if their ancestors left money for it. This is why our government has decided that we will recover the losses from these miscreants,” said Adityanath.

In Gorakhpur, Adityanath walked down to the shop of Haji Chaudhari Kaif-ul-Wara and handed him a booklet on the law which he said was meant to give citizenship to persecuted people.

“This is a booklet about CAA, read it and all doubts will be cleared. I thought of beginning the awareness campaign from here,” he told Kaif-ul-Wara.

Kaif-ul-Wara promised to create awareness about CAA and requested the chief minister to release people with no criminal background who were holding protests against the CAA and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Gorakhpur on December 20, saying children make mistakes.

On his way to Kaif-ul-Wara’s shop from the Gorakhnath temple, of which he is the head priest, Adityanath met many Muslim community members.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the pro-CAA campaign in Lucknow and said the politics of misleading people and spreading misconceptions should end. He maintained that “Sarvdharam Sambhav (respect for all religions)” is our sanatan tradition and the BJP government would never go against it.

“Is it necessary to mislead people for politics? This sequence of misleading should end. This is why all our workers will go door to door and tell people that they should not fall for any of these misconceptions,” said Singh.

Speaking to the media at the residence of retired Justice Khemkaran, Singh underlined that the CAA would not affect Indian citizens. He also distributed booklets in Lucknow and asked people to read them.

In addition, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh headed the campaign in Bareilly, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Moradabad and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma in Agra.

(With PTI inputs)

