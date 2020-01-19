Yogi ex-aide joins SP, Akhilesh says BJP’s days numbered

Sunil Singh with Akhilesh Yadav and other SP leaders at the party office in Lucknow. Express Photo Sunil Singh with Akhilesh Yadav and other SP leaders at the party office in Lucknow. Express Photo

Former state president of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) Sunil Singh , who was once considered a confidante of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday in presence of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

Singh also merged his breakaway faction HYV (Bharat) into the Samajwadi Party.

Singh, who faces two dozen criminal cases at Harpur Budhat police station in Gorakhpur, was sacked from Hindu Yuva Vahini before the 2017 Assembly polls for defying HYV founder Adityanath and declaring candidates against the BJP nominees.

In May, 2018, Singh floated a splinter group HYV (Bharat) at a “national executive meeting” held at a VVIP guesthouse in Lucknow. Immediately after the announcement, the government suspended the then officer in-charge of the guesthouse, R P Singh, because only MPs, ministers or guests of the state are authorised to stay there.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he contested the Gorakhpur seat against BJP candidate Ravi Kishan.

Akhilesh said the BJP’s days are numbered. “Now, they (government) do not have much time as the countdown has begun… They only want to create differences so that they can get political benefits… Those who were snatching the citizenship of others, their own citizenship will now be in danger as people from Hindu Yuva Vahini have joined us,” he said.

Mulayam said, “I am happy that youths have arrived here in a large number…Now the party is yours.”

Meanwhile, BSP leader CL Verma, who had contested the Lok Sabha election from Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj seat, has also joined the SP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App