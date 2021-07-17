Yogi backs conversion law, warns of Opposition bid to ‘misguide’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Friday backed his government’s decision to enact the anti-conversion law by claiming that there were recent incidents of people changing their identities and using children with disabilities to spread “jihadi unmad [jihadi frenzy]”.

These, he said, had proven that his administration’s apprehensions were correct.

Adityanath, who was speaking at the party’s state executive committee meeting, also claimed the Opposition would try to spread negativity but BJP workers would have to inform the public about the “efforts” of both the Centre and the state during the pandemic. “We are on the verge of the 2022 elections. Selection of issues and attempts of Opposition to misguide will go on simultaneously.”