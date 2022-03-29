Yogi allocates portfolios, keeps Home, 33 others

Three days after his swearing-in as Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers in the state government, keeping with himself the key home, vigilance and 32 other departments.

Among other portfolios the CM kept with himself are appointments, personnel, housing and urban planning, revenue, food and civil supplies, mining, general administration, and civil aviation.

The turncoats got more important berths as compared to the party’s old-time leaders.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya — a prominent OBC face who was holding PWD, food processing and public enterprises in the previous cabinet, was allocated the rural development, rural overall development, rural engineering, entertainment tax and national integration besides food processing and public enterprises.

The PWD portfolio went to Jitin Prasada, a former Union minister who switched sides from the Congress to join the BJP last year.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who joined the BJP in 2016, got the medical education, medical, and health and family welfare, and mother and child care.

Baby Rani Maurya, former Uttarakhand Governor and the only woman in the cabinet, was allocated the woman welfare and child development and nutrition.

Senior MLA Suresh Khanna has been given the finance and parliamentary affairs and medical education. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh got the Jal Shakti, namami Gange and rural water supply, irrigation and water resources, irrigation (mechanical), minor irrigation, flood control and fallow land development.

Anil Rajbhar got the low-profile labour, unemployment and coordination. Rakesh Sachan, a Congress turncoat, got MSME, khadi and village industries, handloom and textile industries.

Among the ministers from the alliance partners, Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (S) was given the technical education with the consumer protection and metrology and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad got the fisheries.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, a former Congress leader from Rae Bareili who is also contesting the MLC elections as a BJP nominee, got the horticulture, agriculture marketing, agriculture foreign trade and the agriculture export.