Yogi, Akhilesh test positive; UP records 20,510 fresh cases

With 20,510 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the state saw the highest single-day jump since the pandemic broke out in the state.

As Uttar Pradesh recorded 20,510 fresh cases in a 24-hour period, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.

The state witnessed over a 10-fold spurt in the number of active cases in less than a fortnight. Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,11,835 active cases of the Covid infection on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CM had isolated himself after several staffers of the Chief Minister’s Office tested positive. Akhilesh is also self-isolating at his house.

The worsening situation in the state is evident by the fact that over 1.09 lakh people contracted the infected in a week till Wednesday, as against just 28,971 cases in the week before, and 7,740 new positive cases in the final week of March.

Meanwhile, PTI reported from Chennai that senior DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP T R Baalu, has tested positive.