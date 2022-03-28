Yogi, Akhilesh greet, exchange smiles as they meet in UP Assembly first time after polls

After a high-voltage campaign followed by a landslide victory of the BJP in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav greeted and exchanged smiles in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The leaders had gathered at the state assembly for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected legislators.

Yogi Adityanath on Monday took oath as member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. After Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav took oath as MLA.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the Legislative Assembly during oath-taking of newly-elected legislators #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7r6fX7ErjX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2022

While Adityanath won the recent state polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly constituency.

Pro-tem speaker Ramapati Shastri administered oath to members in the House.

Yogi Adityanath took oath on Friday evening in Lucknow for a second straight term as Chief Minister of UP before a gathering of around 50,000 people. Present on the stage were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Apart from Adityanath, the oath of office was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel to Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and 50 Ministers: 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers of State (independent charge) and 20 Ministers of State.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.