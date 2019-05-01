Toggle Menu
Yogi Adityanath: Will kill 100 Naxals to avenge Gadchiroli attackhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/yogi-adityanath-will-kill-100-naxals-to-avenge-gadchiroli-attack-5705488/

Yogi Adityanath: Will kill 100 Naxals to avenge Gadchiroli attack

At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

yogi adityanath, yogi adityanath Gadchiroli attack, Gadchiroli attack, Gadchiroli naxal attack, maharashtra naxal attack, naxal attack
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday paid homage to those who died in the Naxal attack in Maharashtra and said that the sacrifice of the 15 police personnel will be avenged by killing at least 100 Naxals.

“This is a battle of the entire country and 130 crore countrymen are with our brave jawans,” he said in an election rally in the state.

“Our 15 jawans sacrificed their lives but in return we will kill at least 100 Naxals,” he added.

Read | 15 jawans killed in IED blast, Maharashtra DGP says no intelligence failure

Advertising

At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

The explosion followed Naxals torching 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day.

Those killed were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli Police, which was on its way to inspect the torched vehicles.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: Head constable shot dead by militants in Srinagar
2 Mehbooba Mufti: Shiv Sena demand for ban on burqa will fan Islamophobia
3 Masood Azhar's listing as UN proscribed terrorist a step in right direction: MEA