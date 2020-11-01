Yogi warning: End love jihad, or get ready for Ram naam satya hai

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Citing a recent ruling of the Allahabad High Court which said religious conversion for the sake of marriage is unacceptable, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday warned those waging “love jihad” to mend their ways or be prepared for their last journey — “Ram naam satya hai ki yatra nikalne waali hai”.

Speaking in Malhani (Jaunpur) where a bye-election will be held for an Assembly seat on November 3, the Chief Minister said the Allahabad High Court had ruled that religious conversion for marriage is not necessary. “It should not be done, it should not be accepted or recognised. The government too is in the process of deciding tough measures to end love jihad,” he said.

“Chori chhupe, naam chhupa kar ke jo log behen-betiyon ki izzat ke saath khilwad karte hain, unko pehle se meri chetavani: agar woh sudhre nahi toh Ram naam satya hai ki yatra nikalne waali hai (This is my warning to those who conceal names and play with the honour of sisters and daughters: mend your ways or be prepared for the last journey),” he said.

“We have begun the Mission Shakti programme. It is meant to guarantee security to each person, each sister. If someone does a wrong deed, then Operation Shakti is ready. Operation Shakti’s objective is to ensure the security and honour of sisters and daughters,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd