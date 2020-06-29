Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, takes stock of Covid measures

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Ayodhya and took stock of development work and measures against Covid-19 in the district.

He told senior officials that economic activities must go forward by keeping in mind coronavirus precautions.

“At work sites, Covid helpdesks with infrared thermometer, pulse oximeter and foot or sensor operated sanitizer machines must be made available,” he said. The needy, the chief minister said, must be issued ration cards and returned migrant workers given employment.

During his visit to the district hospital, Adityanath inspected the out-patient department and emergency arrangements, and interacted with patients.

