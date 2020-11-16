Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Rawat stuck at Kedarnath for 8 hours due to snowfall

Adityanath and Rawat had reached Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district on Sunday (Photo: Twitter/ @tsrawatbjp)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat were stuck at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand for over eight hours on Monday, following heavy snowfall in the area.

Due to the bad weather conditions, both have rescheduled their programme to visit Badrinath shrine for Tuesday.

Adityanath and Rawat had reached Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district on Sunday and had jointly inspected the redevelopment works going on in the area. Both had stayed there to attend the closing ceremony of the shrine on Monday morning. After that, both had to reach Badrinath before 10 am to lay the foundation stone of a UP Tourism Department guest house, after which they had to leave for Dehradun. The guest house is proposed to come up on 4,010 square metres at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

But rain with snowfall since early morning forced them, like other pilgrims, to stay at Kedarnath as helicopters could not take off. Weather conditions improved slightly around 4:30 pm, when both the CMs with left for Gauchar valley in Chamoli district. Badrinath shrine is in Chamoli district, but is around 100 km from Gauchar.

Confirming that both the CMs had been stuck in Kedarnath due to snowfall, Uttarakhand CM’s media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat told The Indian Express said that both will stay in Gauchar tonight and will go to Badrinath Tuesday morning.

Kedarnath and Badrinath are key pilgrimage centres of the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Portals of Kedarnath shrine were closed Monday morning. This year, 1.35 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine.

Portals of Gangotri shrine were closed on Sunday and Yamunotri shrine was closed for pilgrims Monday. Portals of Badrinath will be closed on November 19.

