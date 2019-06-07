UP CM Yogi unveils 7-foot Ram statue in his maiden visit to Ayodhya post-elections

In his maiden visit to Ayodhya post the Lok Sabha elections win, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday unveiled a seven-foot wooden statue of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, a handicraft museum of Ayodhya Research Insititute. Adiyanath will also participate in the inaugural function of week-long birthday celebrations of Ramjanmabhumi Nyas chief Mahant Nrityagopal Das, on Friday.

The wooden statue, which depicts ‘Kodamb Ram’, one of the stages in Lord Ram’s life, is carved on a single piece of wood by an award-winning artist in Karnataka, said Ram Teerath, the administrative officer at the Institute. Teerath said that ‘Kodamb Ram’ is worshipped across the southern part of India.

“It is a seven-foot statue made by an artist who had received the President’s award. It is a special statue as it depicts Kodamb Ram, carrying a bow. We first saw the statue at a museum in Karnataka about two years ago, after which we asked the artist to carve a similar statue for the Ayodhya Museum as well,” Teerath said.

Teerath said the UP Chief Minister will also release a special postal stamp of the statue in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Postmaster General.

Adityanath is also scheduled to inspect various developmental projects in the city, including the works at Ram ki Pauri, bus station, and Guptarghat.

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced the construction of a 221-metre statue of Lord Ram on the Ghats of Saryu. The project is being finalised, officials said.