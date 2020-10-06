Will deal with those maligning govt image the way we tackled CAA violence, Tablighi Jamaat shielders: Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Claiming his government would “work for all but appease none”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday warned “those trying to create anarchy” by reminding them of how the state had dealt with people trying to provoke violence during the anti-CAA protests or those “shielding Tablighi Jamaat members to spread coronavirus”.

“Opposition has no issues to raise other than indulging in negative talks. They are constantly trying to indulge in rhetoric that creates differences in society. While on one side, BJP workers, along with the government at the Centre and the state, are doing good work, there are some who do not like development and try to create hindrances,” said Adityaanth.

The chief minister alleged there was a conspiracy at work to malign the image of his government and develop caste and communal animosity in the society.

Adding that it is necessary to “see these faces”, Adityanath cited the example of how his government dealt with CAA protests.

“Apne in chehron ko dekha hoga….Jinhone CAA ke khilaf andolan ke naam par hinsa karne ka prayas kiya tha… Jinhone corona kaal khand ke dauran tabligi jamaat ke logon ko prashraya de karke Corona phailane ki chesta kit hi..Jinhone Pradesh ke andar vibhinna sttar par arajakta paida karne ka prayas kiya tha.. Sarkar ne na kewal unko benakab kiya balke aise tatwon se nipatne ka karya kiya” (You saw those who in the name of protest against CAA tried to spread violence, or those who tried to spread corona during the pandemic by giving shelter to Tablighi Jamaat. Those who tried to create anarchy at different levels in the state… the government not only exposed them, but also worked to handle such elements),” said Adityanath.

The CM said it is the pledge of his government to ensure the happiness of 24 crore people of the state.

“Kisi jati mat aur majhab ke liye nahi hum vikas sabka karenge, suraksha sabki karenge..Lekin tustikaran kisi ka nahi karenge (We will work not for a caste or a religion, but ensure development and security for all. However, we will appease no one),” he said.

He claimed that electricity connections, toilets, gas connections, houses have all been given by the state government without any bias of caste or faith.

