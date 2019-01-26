ATS arrests: Would have finished those arrested at border, says Yogi Adityanath

UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his state police would have eliminated the eight men who have been arrested and a 17-year-old youth detained by the Maharashtra ATS for alleged links with IS and planning terror attacks.

Adityanath was addressing the Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day in Mumbai suburbs. Adityanath, along with UP Governor Ram Naik, were the chief guests at the event, which was also attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said: “Main aapko dhanyawad dunga ki kal aapke yahan ATS ne Kumbh main khalal dal ne ke liye aatanki kuchh shadyantra kar rahe the lekin appne unko yahi par pakad liya. Waise woh Uttar Pradesh mein ghuste to main unko UP ki seema par hi neepta deta. Kyunki iske liye humko koi sankoch nahi hai (I would like to thank you (Maharashtra CM) that yesterday, your ATS caught some individuals here who were trying to create disturbance in Kumbh Mela. If they had enter UP, I would have taken care of them on the UP border itself. We have no hesitation in doing so).”

He added: “Jo rashtriya surakhsa ke saath khilwad karega, jo hamare nagriko ki suraksha ke saath khilwad karega, to dusht ko dusht jaise vyavahar… Mujhe lagta hai yeh aaj ki mang hai… (You need to behave in a wicked manner with wicked people who play with national security and the security of our citizens. This is the need of the time…).”

The ATS had picked up the nine suspects from Mumbra and Aurangabad. They were allegedly planning to poison the water of Ganga as well as food at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in UP.

The UP Police, in the first 16 months of the Adityanath government, had recorded more than 3,000 encounters in which at least 78 criminals have been gunned down. These killings and arrests are being touted as a badge of honour by the government, which it will publicise as its achievements on the Republic Day.

Adityanath asked the migrant population from his state to contribute in the development of Mumbai and Maharashtra, but not to forget their roots and the land of their forefathers.

Meanwhile, in a veiled attack against MNS president Raj Thackeray, Fadnavis said that his government has shown the “right place” to those parties that had often threatened Mumbai residents who had migrated to the city from UP.

Addressing the event, he said: “The people from Uttar Pradesh, who are based in Mumbai, often were intimidated by some political outfits in the past. But since the BJP government came to power, there has been no incident of people from Uttar Pradesh being harassed or subjected to intimidation.”

“Our government, in just four years, have not only ensured utmost dignity to the people from UP, who have deep roots in Mumbai, but also shown political parties who threatened them their right place,” he added.

Fadnavis also praised the people of UP, who have lived in Mumbai for generations and made Maharashtra their home. “The BJP government believes in inclusive politics, growth and development. We are against discrimination based on community or caste. Our endeavour is to ensure development for one and all,” said Fadnavis.

Referring to Aadityanath, he said, “He has ushered in major development to change the face of Uttar Pradesh.”