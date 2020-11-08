UP is so vast, only by taking precautions can I monitor it: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

What precautions are you taking?

I adhere to all necessary protocols. I never step out without a face mask, keep distance of at least 2 metres while meeting people. My office and meeting halls are consistently sanitised. I frequently wash my hands with soap and use sanitiser… We are all following the Prime Minister’s mantra of Jaan hai toh jahan hai (Health is wealth).

Have you got yourself tested for Covid-19?

Yes, several times. Not only me, my entire office staff is frequently tested for Covid-19… Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country as far as testing is concerned. Over 1.54 crore tests have already been done.

Have you had to isolate yourself?

Not really. I have been taking all the precautions… UP is such a vast state, and over the months I have realised that only by taking strict precautions can I conduct its day-to-day functioning.

At work, what precautions do you take?

As the PM appealed, ‘Do gaj ki doori, mask hai zaroori (Maintain distance, wear a mask)’… That is what I follow.

What precautions do you take while travelling?

In the car, in an aircraft, or a chopper… I sanitise frequently and maintain distance.

How much time do you spend in front of a screen?

I haven’t counted, but most of my time during the day is spent in virtual meetings, seeing presentations on a screen or flipping through my iPad.

How do you keep your mind off the pandemic?

My concern has been the people… I have been trying to adhere to the motto of ‘Opportunity in Calamity’. I realised early on that prevention and protection are key to keeping the spread of Covid-19 in check till a vaccine is available… I have launched welfare schemes which I monitor daily.

What is the first thing you want to do when the pandemic is past?

I want to create permanent and sustainable health infrastructure and make every individual economically well-equipped.

Since the un-lockdown, what have you been doing?

Our focus was on providing financial relief to labourers/workers by employing them, since many of them lost their jobs in the pandemic. Also, we launched a special drive for immunisation and protection against communicable diseases.

