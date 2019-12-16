Yogi Adityanath: ‘Unity on NRC will be tribute to Sardar Patel’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Asserting that no interference will be tolerated during the implementation of the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in India, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the entire country should be united on the issue and that “this will be a true tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel”.

“NRC ke mudde par hum Bhaarat ki suraksha ke saath kisi prakaar ka koi bhi shadyantra aur sendh sweekar nahi karenge. NRC ke mudde par Bharat sarakaar ki pratibaddhataon par poore desh ko ekjut ho kar ke iss kryakram mein sahyog dena chahiye.(On issue of NRC, we will not allow any conspiracy and interference. Entire country should unitedly contribute). This will be our tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his resolve to maintain national integrity, said Adityanath, at an event in Lucknow to mark the 69th death anniversary of Patel.

On the new citizenship law, the CM said India has always been a safe place for the exploited and oppressed. “All of us have seen how the pledge of the present Indian government is an ideal of world humanity. This was shown to the world by the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.”

