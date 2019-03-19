Yogi Adityanath: No riots in Uttar Pradesh in two years, law and order a model for country

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday asserted that under his rule, the state’s law and order have become a model for the entire nation as not a single incident of rioting took place during the period. He claimed that the state was in bad health when BJP took over, but the situation of the state changed for good in the last 24 months.

Presenting the report card for the first two years for his government at a press conference in Lucknow, Adityanath alleged that the SP and BSP were voted to power seven times (SP- 4 and BSP -3) and all they did was looting the resources, giving shelter to mafias and making a long list of scams.

“The payment for sugarcane was pending from several years. Health facilities were in bad condition. There was gundaraj and anarchy. Continuous riots were there and people were forced to leave their homes. After our government came to power, those who left their houses came back…. 24 months ago, several Hindus had to leave their houses in several towns like Kairana and Kandla. They have now come back,” he said, adding the criminals were killed under their zero-tolerance attitude towards crime.

Talking about farmers, he further said, “Earlier the middlemen were dominating on the purchase policy. We directly purchased wheat, paddy and potatoes from the farmers. We are obliged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the system of MSP… Sugarcane payment of Rs 55,000 crore was pending and we made a payment of Rs 57,000 crore in two years. We provided irrigation for 2 lakh hectare farmland.”

Yogi claimed that Rs 2 crore 14 lakh farmers in the state benefited from their schemes, 1.12 crore families were given LPG connection under the Ujjwala Yojna and around 1 lakh government primary schools were provided proper resources in these two years.

Talking about the Purvanchal Expressway, he said that the previous SP government passed tenders for the project even when the land was not finalised.

“When I take the name of Purvanchal Expressway then some people starts remembering a lot of things. The SP government started it, but when after assuming power I asked about this, I was told that the land is not there and the tender has been finalised. I then cancelled the tender and floated it again after completing the process of land acquisition,” Yogi said, adding that while the SP government was constructing the expressway at the cost Rs 15,200 crore, they are constructing a wider one at Rs 11,800 crore only.

He added that while metro is already functional in Lucknow, Noida and Ghaziabad, work would soon start on Kanpur and Agra metro. In the end, he claimed that his government organised three big events – the Investor’s Summit, The Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and the Kumbh Mela – with great success, and are working towards bringing more tourism in the state.