Yogi Adityanath to represent PM at Janakpur event, Nepal oppn leader objects

Despite objection from a top leader of Nepal’s main opposition party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanarh is slated to visit Janakpur, the Ramayan-era capital now in Nepal, as the chief guest during the customary wedding anniversary of Lord Ram and Sita, in the second week of December.

Advertising

According to the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, Adityanath will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be unable to attend the event. Bimalendra Nidhi, vice-chairman of Nepali Congress, the main opposition party, and a former deputy PM of Nepal, had recently said that Adityanath’s presence at the event will be “unfortunate, since he is an open advocate of monarchy and Nepal’s Hindu status being restored”.

Nidhi is also believed to have put pressure on the mahant of Ram Janaki temple, a key organiser of the event, to do whatever possible to cancel the visit of Adityanath, who is the chief of Gorakhnath Peeth in UP’s Gorakhpur, which has substantial following in Nepal. While Nepali Congress chief and other senior party leaders are silent on Nidhi’s campaign against Adityanath’s visit, party spokesperson Bishwa Prakash said it is the party’s collective stand.