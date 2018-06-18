CM Yogi Adityanath to meet western Uttar Pradesh MPs, MLAs in Ghaziabad

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
By: PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: June 18, 2018 12:05:55 am
Yogi Adityanath Ghaziabad MLAs UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting of all western Uttar Pradesh MPs and MLAs in Ghaziabad on Monday.

The meeting will be held in a private institute at Delhi Meerut road at 11 am, said Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, confirming the CM’s programme.

He said the chief minister arrived at Hindon air base here last evening by a state plane on his way to New Delhi to attend the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting at Niti Aayog on Sunday evening. Today after his night rest at New Delhi, he will visit Ghaziabad to attend a crime related meeting, the SSP added.

