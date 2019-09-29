Yogi to Kashmiri students: Will speak to higher authorities on restrictions

RESPONDING TO questions of a group of Kashmiri students on easing communication restrictions in the Valley, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday urged them to have patience and promised that he would speak to “higher authorities” on the issue.

He was interacting with the students at his official residence in Lucknow. Kashmiri students of AMU declined to attend the event, organised to discuss the Centre’s scrapping the special status of J&K under Article 370.

Falak Firdaus (23), an MBA student, said several students spoke about the “communication blockade” in the Valley. “He told us that he would talk to higher authorities,” Firdaus told The Sunday Express.

Another student, Khan Azhar (23), who is pursuing B.Tech, said the discussion with the CM revolved around education in Uttar Pradesh. “The Kashmir issue was discussed, but most of the discussion revolved around education in Uttar Pradesh,” said Azhar.

Quoting the CM, an official statement said it was the responsibility of the state government to ensure security and facilities to Kashmiri students. It added that during the discussion, the CM took questions from the students and told them that the Centre’s “move on Article 370 will speed up the development process in Kashmir”.