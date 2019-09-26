Yogi Adityanath to discuss Article 370 move with Valley students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold a discussion on several issues, including Article 370, with Kashmiri students studying in institutions in Aligarh, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts in Lucknow on Saturday.

Mrityunjay Kumar, the CM’s media advisor, said most of the students will be from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), while some will come from other institutes in the three districts. “Most of the students will be coming from AMU,” Kumar said. “It will be an exchange of ideas between the students from Kashmir on a range of topics, including Article 370, the current situation in the Valley, and about the move to scrap special status under Article 370. The CM will take suggestions about the situation in Kashmir,” Kumar said.

AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said an invite has been sent to students from Kashmir in the university. “We had informed the students about the invite on Tuesday evening. We had asked students from Kashmir to volunteer… Till Wednesday evening, no student has volunteered to attend the event,” Hamid said.

AMU public relations officer (PRO) Omar Peerzada said, “We are waiting for their reply regarding the invitation. We have…informed them that all logistic arrangements will be made by the university.”

Sajad Subhan Rather, former AMUSU vice-president, who is from Baramullah, said, “We are holding talks among ourselves (Kashmiri students) about the invite. We will soon take a final call…”