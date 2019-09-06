Yogi Adityanath: Teachers should have organised debates on Article 370 move

Telling the teachers that it was their social responsibility to make children aware of the things happening in the country, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that schools should have conducted debates on Centre’s decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and sent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing their support.

Addressing teachers during a felicitation function on Teachers’ Day, the Chief Minister also said that they should “inform” students why leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee and B R Ambedkar were against Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and conduct debates on the instant Triple Talaq.

“Kya yeh kisi shikshak ki jimmedari nahi hai ki desh aur samaj mein ghathit hone wali ghatnaon mein hum bachon ko avgat kara saken… Saashan ke kissi ache programme ke bare mein avgat kara saken… Desh ke andar abhi pichle dino… bahut sare utkrisht nirnaya hue hain… usmein se kuch nirnaya ek Kashmir mein dhara 370 ko samapt karne ka aitihasik aur sahasik nirnaya bhi raha hai (Is it not the responsibility of teachers to make children aware about the happenings in the society and about the good schemes of the government… In recent past, some outstanding decisions have been taken in the country, and among them is the decision to end Article 370 in Kashmir,” the CM said.

“We should have conducted debates about what is Article 370. Why Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee sat on a strike against it, why Bhim Rao Ambedkar opposed it, why Sardar Patel was not able to digest it… Despite this, why it took 70 years to remove this Article (from the Constitution). There should have been a debate on the slogan given by Prime Minister about Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat after removing of this Article in every educational institution,” he added.

“Har shikshan prashikshan sanstha is sahasik nirnay ke liye Pradhan Mantri ko abhinandan patra bhej sakta tha ki humare yahan itne chhatra hai aur humne apne yahan debate karayi… aur hum is nishkarsha par pahunche hain ki is sahasik nirnaya ke liye Pradhan Mantri ji ka abhinandan hona chahiye, aur is sahasik nirnaya ke sath hain (Every educational institution could have sent a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister, saying that we conducted a debate and we have come to a conclusion that for this courageous decision, we congratulate the Prime Minister and we are with this courageous decision,” the Chief Minister said.

Last month, the Centre had scrapped the special status to Jammu & Kashmir and bifurcated the state in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

Adityanath also said that the abolition of instant Triple Talaq was “a revolutionary step towards women empowerment”, and schools should have held debates on it.

Stressing that there has been a tremendous improvement in the education system in the state in the past two years, Adityanath said, “A movement was launched to ensure admission of all students in schools and the result is a huge improvement in the education system. Rapid changes have been witnessed in the education system and our government is felicitating those who are doing better in this field at all levels,” he said.

The biggest challenge was to stop copying during examinations and the government got success in curbing this wrong practice, he said.