Yogi Adityanath takes holy dip in Ganga post cabinet meet at Kumbh mela

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday surprised many by holding a cabinet met at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and followed it by a holy dip in river Ganga. The cabinet meeting at Kumbh was the first by the UP chief minister outside Lucknow.

#WATCH Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders take holy dip at #KumbhaMela2019 pic.twitter.com/srZmBhgh5P — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2019

During the cabinet meeting, the chief minister announced a 600 km long ‘Ganga expressway’, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj. The green-field project will cover districts like Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Farukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh. Adityanath claimed that it will be the ‘world’s biggest’ expressway which will be built on nearly 6500 hectares of land, with four land access control.

Advertising

The cabinet ministers are supposed to head to watch Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Uri’ which is based on the 2016 surgical strikes at a special screening in a mobile theatre. He said, “Adhik se adhik yuva dekh sakein.. desh ke saurya aur parakaram ka prateek” (So that more and more youngsters can watch the symbol of valour and achievement of the country). The chief minister has also decided to give state GST exemption to the film’.

The UP CM had condoled the death of former union minister George Fernandes at the cabinet meet today.