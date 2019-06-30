‘Case of sour grapes’: Yogi Adityanath slams Priyanka Gandhi over tweet on UP crime rate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday slammed Congress state General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her comments on the law and order situation in the state, alleging that she makes such statements to “remain in headlines”.

“It is a case of sour grapes. Her party president lost from UP, so sitting in Delhi, Italy or England they have to comment on something or the other to remain in headlines,” Adityanath said.

On Saturday, Priyanka lashed out at the Adityanath-led BJP government over an alleged spurt in crimes in Uttar Pradesh. “In entire Uttar Pradesh, criminals are roaming freely and doing whatever they want. Criminal incidents are taking place one after the other. However, its BJP government has turned deaf. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?” she had tweeted.

पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधी खुलेआम मनमानी करते घूम रहे हैं। एक के बाद एक अपराधिक घटनाएँ हो रही हैं। मगर उ.प्र. भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूँ तक नहीं रेंग रही। क्या उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है? pic.twitter.com/khYP4eZam2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2019

In response to Priyanka’s tweet, the UP Police replied saying: “UP Police has taken strict action against serious offenders. In two years, 9,225 criminals have been arrested and 81 have been killed. Illegal assets of more than 200 crore people have been seized under the National Security Act and there has been an unprecedented decline in dacoity, murder, loot and kidnappings.”

“Because of UP Police’s effective working, there has been a 20-35% decline in crimes. All sensational crimes have been solved in 48 hours,” UP Police had tweeted.

2- यूपी पुलिस द्वारा प्रभावी कार्यवाही करने के फलस्वरूप अपराधों में 20-35 % की कमी आयी है ।सभी सनसनीख़ेज़ अपराधों का यथासम्भव 48 घंटे में ख़ुलासा हुआ है |

प्रभावशाली अपराधियों के विरुद्ध भी कठोर

पुलिस कार्यवाही अमल में लाकर क़ानून का राज स्थापित किया गया है । — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 29, 2019

In March, Adityanath claimed that his government changed the image of Uttar Pradesh and the state’s law and order has become a model for the country as not one incident of rioting was reported under his watch.

Addressing a press conference today, the Chief Minister also responded to reports of more than 100 Hindu families allegedly migrating from Meerut. He said, “Nobody is migrating, who will migrate now that we have come to power? There might be some cases of personal disputes but there is no migration.”