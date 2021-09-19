Yogi Adityanath releases report card; says UP has seen complete transformation

Uttar Pradesh remained riot-free since 2017 while governance saw a complete transformation from the past with welfare schemes now reaching the deserving and the state emerging as number two in the ease of doing business, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday while making public the report card of his rule of four-and-half years.

The BJP government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017, he said and voiced confidence that the party’ tally will cross 350 seats in the 403-member House in the 2022 assembly polls.

The chief minister also hit out at the opposition, saying they were busy building their houses when they were in power and indulged in corruption for transfer and postings while the state was seen as a laggard in development and its image linked with riots.

Uttar Pradesh is now number one in implementing 44 central schemes be it the PM Awas Yojna or construction of toilets in the households and its image is no longer liked with riots due to effective and transparent governance, Adityanath said at a press conference while listing the achievements in various fields including development, law and order and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unlike them (previous governments), we did not make luxurious houses for ourselves. Our government focused on building houses for the poor,” he said, taking a veiled dig at his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav.

“Government bungalows were demolished, and there was a competition to build houses for themselves as well as huge ‘havelis’ (mansions). But the four-and-half years were dedicated to good governance. And we did not build houses for ourselves, but for 42 lakh poor people of the state,” he said.

He said criminals were firmly dealt with irrespective of their caste and religion to provide a safe and secure environment in the state.

“UP remained free from any riots during four-and-half years unlike in the past when there used to be communal clashes every 3-4 days,” the chief minister said.

He also claimed the government displayed sensitivity at every level.

Facing criticism over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister pointed out that the state has the highest number of tests and vaccinations and is among those with the lowest positivity rates.

He said the investors’ confidence in the state is growing and UP has emerged as number 2 in the country in terms of ease of doing business.

Accusing the previous SP government of shuffling officials frequently, Adityanath said, “Transfer and posting had assumed the shape of an industry in the previous (SP) government. Every post was sold.

“Earlier, the officials were shuffled like a pack of cards. But in the past four-and-half years, no person can level allegations of exchange of money for posting.”

A booklet titled ‘Vikaas kee lahar, har gaav har shahr’ which listed achievements of the UP government was also released on the occasion.

“In the 2022 Assembly elections, BJP will win 350 seats (out of 403 seats), and there should be no doubts on this,” the chief minister said.