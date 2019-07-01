Yogi Adityanath rejects Priyanka Gandhi charge, says law & order better in UP

Taking a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she targeted his government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that people sitting in New Delhi, England or Italy are speaking up on these issues only to remain in the limelight, and that the law and order situation in the state has, in fact, improved.

With opposition parties targeting his government on the law and order front, Adityanath told the media in Saharanpur, “You must be feeling the improvement in law and order situation. There is a sense of security among the common people, and I am happy that representatives of several outfits I met last evening also praised this.”

On the reported exodus of some Hindu families in Meerut, he said, “Hum logon ke sarkaar mein rehte koi bhi palayan nahi ho sakta hai (No exodus can occur under our government).”

Holding a review meeting in Moradabad later in the day, Adityanath directed UP Police to identify and prepare a list of “top 10 notorious criminals” in each police station area of the state and work proactively to prosecute them.

He told the officers to improve monitoring and screening of “probable criminals”, and that they should not “wait for the criminals to commit crimes”.

“Use better technology to prevent criminals from committing crime. There is no need to wait for criminals to commit a crime. Identify them and foil criminal activity,” he told the officials, according to a statement released by the state government.

“It is only when a criminal is prosecuted, public will start trusting the police, so police should not only prosecute criminals but also publicise their punishment,” he said.

On Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet about the law and order situation, Adityanath said in Saharanpur: “Angoor khatte hai…. Uttar Pradesh ki janta ne Congress ke iss brand ko fail kiya hai. Lok Sabha chunaav mein Congress ke rashtriya adhyaksh chunaav haar jaate hain UP mein. Swabhavik roop se unke liye ab angoor khatte hain (Grapes are sour. The people of Uttar Pradesh have failed the brand of politics done by Congress. In the Lok Sabha polls, Congress national president lost in Uttar Pradesh. It is natural that for them grapes are sour).”

He said, “Kuch nahi toh Delhi mein, England mein ya Italy mein baith kar kuch toh bolna hai na surkhiyon mein bane rehna hai na. Isliye kuch toh bolenge; uspe dhyan dene ki awashyakta nahi hai (they now have nothing left to do, so sitting in England, Delhi or Italy, they are commenting on things only to stay in the headlines.).”

On Saturday, Priyanka, Congress’s in-charge for eastern UP, had tweeted on the law and order situation in the state, which was soon countered by the state police department on social media with data on encounters and arrests of criminals. On Sunday, she remarked on salaries of teachers and accused the state government of allegedly “committing atrocities” on teachers.