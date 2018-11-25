Yogi Adityanath clears 221 meter tall Ram statue in Ayodhya

A day before the scheduled Dharma Sabha in Ayodhya for construction of the Ram Temple, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave nod for the construction of a 221-meter long statue of Ram in Ayodhya. The new statue will break the record of world tallest statues, currently being held by the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity, recently inaugurated in Gujarat.

Advertising

During the late-night meeting, the chief minister reviewed presentations by five firms over the proposed structure. The statue will be 150 meters in height with a 20-meter hood while the base will be of 50 meters, making it 221 meters. The new statue while being just 19 meters short of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue at Sardar Sarovar Dam, it will outsize the Statue of Liberty in the United States.

The state government had hinted about the construction of the statue during Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya. On the lines of the Statue of Unity, the Ram statue will also have a museum that will showcase the history, culture and the dynasty of Ram, the government said in a statement.