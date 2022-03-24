scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Set to take oath as UP CM again tomorrow, Yogi says ‘PM guided me on good governance’

"I had no administrative experience in 2017, PM Modi guided me on good governance in UP," Yogi said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 24, 2022 7:32:44 pm
Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee before BLP Legislative party meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday.

Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the Uttar Pradesh BJP legislature party and will take oath as the UP Chief Minister for the second time on Friday. The newly elected party MLAs met at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow where Adityanath’s name was proposed by senior party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Adityanath is the first UP CM to return to power after completing a five year term in the state.

Newly elected MLAs at the UP BJP legislature meeting on Thursday.

Addressing the MLAs, Adityanath said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who guided him on good governance in UP. “I had no administrative experience in 2017, PM Modi guided me on good governance in UP.”

He stated that Modi’s mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ made impact despite opposition propaganda, adding that festivals can now be celebrated in UP in a peaceful manner.

Apparently referring to the results of the recently -concluded UP Assembly elections, Adityanath said that people rose above casteism and poured in their support for nationalism, development and good governance. The barrier that was seen in the implementation of central schemes in the state has been broken during the past five years, he added. “People for the first time felt that house for the poor could also be built. For the first time, it was felt that money can go directly into the account of the poor,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.

With inputs from PTI

