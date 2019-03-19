Toggle Menu
No riots in UP since BJP came to power: Yogi Adityanath

Presenting a report card of his government, which completes two years in office, he said the BJP-led state government had been able to change the perception about the state.

uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, bjp, bjp government, crime, up sthaapnaa diwas, indian express news
According to the chief minister, the secure atmosphere in the country had become an example for the rest of the country. (Source: File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state had not seen a single riot after the BJP came to power and his two-year government had shown zero tolerance towards crime and criminals.

The UP Sthaapnaa Diwas (Foundation Day) was celebrated for the first time after 68 years in 2018, he said.

