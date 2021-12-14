Yogi by his side, PM takes stock

As Prime Minister took part in the inauguration ceremony of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was by his side all the time.

Both were seen in all the frames during various stages of the ceremony.

After Prime Minister Modi was received by Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath at Varanasi airport on Monday morning, his first stop was Kal Bhairav temple, where he reached at 11 am to perform a ritual. Inside the temple, Modi was accompanied by Adityanath. No other prominent BJP leader was seen with them.

From there, PM reached Khirkiya Ghat where he reviewed the development works done in the surrounding areas. Modi was seen in discussion with Adityanath before both embarked on the Alaknanda Cruise. Both leaders took a tour of the ghats along the Ganga.

After a 40-minute ferry ride, Modi and Adityanath reached Lalita Ghat at 11.55 am and headed to the main entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Inside the corridor, Modi showered flowers on workers and artisans associated with the project. Later, when he attended the inauguration ceremony, he was joined by Patel and several BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma.

Modi, accompanied by Adityanath, then toured the corridor and offered floral tributes at statues of Adi Shankaracharya, Mother India, Ahilyabai Holkar.

He then took the Vivekananda cruise at Ravidas Ghat to witness the Ganga Aarti.