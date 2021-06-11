Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, BJP chief Nadda amid UP rumblings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.

His visit comes amidst speculation about changes in his government in UP, which will go to Assembly polls early next year.

The meeting with the Prime Minister comes a day after he met Union Minister Amit Shah upon his arrival in the national capital. Following his meeting with the PM, Adityanath met BJP president JP Nadda.

Sources earlier said the trip was not scheduled and that the Chief Minister wanted to “brief the Prime Minister” on the progress made by the state “in managing the Covid pandemic” and to discuss pending development projects.

However, a party leader said that among the issues Adityanath discussed with Shah yesterday was the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle as he has to keep the party leadership in the loop.

As reported by The Indian Express, Shah reportedly told the CM that he should “take everyone along” and that the government should represent all sections of society. When asked about his meeting with Shah Thursday, Adityanath had called it “a courtesy visit”.

Adityanath’s Delhi visit also comes days after Congress leaders Jitin Prasada switched over to the BJP. The visit also comes in the backdrop of growing murmurs in the organisation regarding the handling of the Covid second surge, with several BJP ministers and MLAs going public about the leadership being irresponsive to the people’s woes. These claims have coincided with the BJP’s underperformance in the recent panchayat polls, which the party had talked up as a semi-final before the Assembly elections in UP next year.

On Sunday, BJP’s UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh had refuted talks of a possible change in the chief ministership and the state BJP leadership. He had also denied reports of possible expansion of the state Cabinet and said though there are vacant posts in the cabinet, it is CM Adityanath’s prerogative to fill them as and when he likes to.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Adityanath’s visit to Delhi, saying the visit signals “signs of tension between Delhi and Lucknow“.

“Along with the Covid infection, Uttar Pradesh is also suffering from a political infection. The BJP government has very few days left in power. Now, the chief minister is losing control. The way there are signs of tension between Delhi and Lucknow, it seems like it signals the new crisis. The government is a failure and the CM is running to Delhi. The people of the state are aware of the truth,” he said.