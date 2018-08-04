Yogi Adityanath meets farmers over Jewar airport

In the light of the upcoming general elections, it appears that the state government wanted to iron out any procedural roadblocks in what is one of the showcase projects for the BJP-ruled Centre and state. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) In the light of the upcoming general elections, it appears that the state government wanted to iron out any procedural roadblocks in what is one of the showcase projects for the BJP-ruled Centre and state. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With farmers of 10 villages raising concerns over land acquisition for the proposed Jewar Airport, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Friday met at least 100 farmers and assured them that his government will take care of their interests. The meeting was held at a venue closed for the media.

In April this year, the Centre had set up a Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) to expedite the project.

“The CM said this government is for the farmers, and their interests would be taken care of. Discussions between farmers and officials would be of help, and their concerns would have to be addressed by officials concerned. He also said that the government was working with the sentiment that farmers get high compensation, and there is industrial development in the state,” said BJP MLA from Jewar Dhirendra Singh.

One of the main grievances raised by Shailendra Singh Chhaukar, who led an association of village heads in the Jewar area along with other farmers, was the compensation amount.

“The area was notified as an urban area, and the panchayat system was brought to an end. The compensation being offered is as per the urban area, while our demand is that we be given compensation at the rates applicable for rural areas. The CM said that legal processes will be looked into by officials, and a solution worked out,” he said.

The project was put on the fast track after the BJP won the UP Assembly polls last year with an overwhelming majority.

