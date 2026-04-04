Yogi Adityanath warns of ‘love jihad, land jihad’ in Assam, says only NDA can stop demographic shift

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that only the BJP-led NDA can free Assam from infiltrators and prevent demographic change.

Asserting that BJP governments deliver what is promised, he said it would ensure “Virasat-Vikash” (heritage and development) stay together.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Barpeta and Barchalla, the BJP leader alleged that the Congress had failed to protect the state and its people during its long tenure in power.

“The Congress had been in power for 60 years in Assam. But it only encouraged infiltration, violence and riots. It put the local culture and heritage under threat,” he said, campaigning for Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Dipak Kumar Das in Barpeta.

He also targeted the AIUDF, charging it with encouraging infiltrators and aiming to come to power with their support.

“The Congress and AIUDF are working together to compromise the culture and heritage of the state,” he said.

The UP chief minister asserted that the NDA government would ensure peace and protection in the state.

“Each infiltrator will be identified and driven out. BJP-led NDA will not allow love jihad and land jihad and any change in the demography,” he said.

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Adityanath said the NDA would ensure “virasat-vikash” (heritage and development) stay together, as it has done in states where it is in power.

“Assam has witnessed a massive transformation in the last 10 years, and I urge your sustained support for the NDA in this election,” he said.

Citing the example of his state, Adityanath claimed that there have been no riots or curfew in the northern state in the last nine years of BJP regime.

“No one can read namaz on the roads. No one can shout out from any place of worship in Uttar Pradesh anymore,” he said.

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The construction of the Ram temple is another instance of the BJP delivering on its promise, the UP CM added.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over the cancellation of its Barpeta candidate’s nomination, he said the party had “fled the battlefield even before the election”.

In another rally in support of the BJP’s Ritubaran Sarma in Barchalla of Sonitpur district, Adityanath maintained that it was only the saffron party-led governments that keep their promises to the people.

He said the NDA government in Assam has restored peace and ensured development, while also taking decisive steps against infiltration.

“Earlier, rations meant for the poor were eaten up by the infiltrators. But now, people are getting free food grains, LPG cylinders and electricity, health insurance and jobs. All these have been possible due to the ‘double engine’ government of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he maintained.

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Connectivity has received a major boost with improved and expanded roads, railways, air and inland waterways, he said.

Women’s empowerment and employment for youths have been secured in the last 10 years, he added.

Adityanath also emphasised that the BJP has ensured recognition and respect for the luminaries of the state, from legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan to musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika.

It also worked to protect and enhance the spiritual and religious heritage of Assam, from developing the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev to starting work on a direct corridor to the Kamakhya temple, he said.

From a state popular globally for its tea, Assam will now also be known for the chips from the upcoming semiconductor unit here, the UP chief minister said.

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“For security, jobs, women empowerment, good governance and prosperity, I urge the people of the state to once again vote for a BJP-led NDA government,” he added.

Elections to the 126-member Assembly will be held on April 9, and votes counted on May 4.