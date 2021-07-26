Yogi Adityanath inspects medical facilities in Ayodhya, says UP preparing for third Covid wave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed medical and health facilities in Ayodhya and visited the Raja Dashrath Medical College as part of an exercise to assess preparedness ahead of a possible third Covid-19 wave. Before that, the CM assessed a medical college being constructed in the city of Siddharthnagar.

At the medical college in Ayodhya, which was established in 2019, Adityanath monitored the facilities available for the treatment of Covid patients. He also inspected a recently installed oxygen plant and reviewed other healthcare facilities available for Covid patients.

“Medical colleges are important institutions for better, superior and special healthcare facilities. But in the last 70 years, the state had only 12 medical colleges. The present government either built or sanctioned 32 medical colleges. There are no medical colleges in 16 districts. We’re planning to set up medical colleges in these districts on a PPP model before December,” he said.

Lauding health workers and government and public representatives for their efforts, Adityanath said, “We successfully fought against Covid and controlled two waves of the coronavirus. The government is also preparing for the suspected third wave… Prevention is the best way against an illness. A medical college is not just a centre of medical education and specialised health facilities, but it also should be a centre for health awareness…”