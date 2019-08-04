Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya: Even before Mahabharat, mediation attempts failed

A DAY after the Supreme Court said the mediation efforts on the Ayodhya dispute had failed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said he already knew that the mediation attempt would not reach any conclusion.

Addressing a gathering in Ayodhya, Yogi said that from August 6, the case would be heard daily and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would respect public sentiments. Earlier in the day, Yogi paid tribute to Paramahamsa Ramchandra Das and inaugurated a guesthouse in Digambar Akhara.

He also met local akhada seers who are demanding that a Ram temple be built on the disputed site in Ayodhya. The CM reached the banks of Saryu river and inspected the proposed site for construction of the world’s tallest statue of Ram at Meerapur Doaba.

Addressing a gathering, “Hum log pehle se jaante the madhyasthata se ab kuch hone wala nahi hai. Lekin achha hai, prayas agar ho to achhi baat hai. Mahabharata ke pehle bhi bade madhyasthata karne wale prayas hue they. Lekin uska parinaam phir viphal raha (We already knew this that nothing was going to come out of mediation. But it is good. If there is an effort, it is a good thing. Even before the Mahabharata, there were several attempts at mediation but all failed).”

“Now the matter has to be heard daily from August 6 and we are confident that the Supreme Court will respect public sentiments. Ayodhya should get what it deserves,” he said.

Talking about the development of Ayodhya, he said the ancient city should get a new identity and its spiritual pride had to be maintained. The CM also went to the Majha Jamthara of Guptar Ghat and inspected projects worth Rs 133 crore.

The CM said the establishment of the Ramayana Circuit is done by the Centre and that the work was in progress. A modern bus station was under construction in Ayodhya, he said.