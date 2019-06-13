Yogi Adityanath holds meet to review law & order, development projects

UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a joint meeting in Lucknow to review law and order as well as progress on development projects and welfare schemes in the state. He also instructed district magistrates as well as district police chiefs to meet the public and hear out issues they face for at least one hour from 9 am to 10 am daily, in their respective districts.

The CM also formed a team of 45 senior officials to conduct field inspection of welfare schemes in the districts from June 15 to June 20 and submit their ground reports to the Chief Minister. While Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey and Director General of Police along with senior officials of different departments were also present, the Chief Minister informed that he would personally go on field inspection from June 21 onwards.

“Between June 15 and June 20, officials have been told to conduct inspections in districts. Forty-five officials have been shortlisted to carry out these inspections. They will submit a report to the chief minister before June 20 after conducting reviews of schemes. They will analyse the situation of schemes in villages and will give a report accordingly. After June 20, CM will start visiting districts himself,” state Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey told mediapersons.

Officials were given separate instructions on law and order in the state and were told that no compromise can be made. The instructions included a review of anti-Romeo squads in the state to check crimes against women. The officials were also told to take strict and swift action against criminals.

On sale of spurious liquor, officials were directed to check its sale by conducting raids. District magistrates and police officers were instructed to conduct regular checks at jails so criminals cannot continue their activities from inside prison.

On social welfare schemes, officials were also instructed to ensure that urban bodies, which have not been declared open defecation free (ODF) are declared ODF by June 30. Officials were told to build toilets before June 30 for people, who were left out of the base-line survey for Swachh Bharat scheme.