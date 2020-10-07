Hathras case: UP CM says Oppn doing politics on ‘dead bodies of poor’, will deal with them with ‘heavy hand’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Referring to the Hathras incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday came down heavily on those doing politics over the “dead bodies of the poor” and asserted that his government will “deal with them with a heavy hand”.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the BJP office-bearers of the Bangarmau (Unnao) Assembly constituency, which goes to bypolls on November 3, CM Adityanath said, “the faces of those doing politics on the dead bodies of the poor are getting exposed and the government will identify each one of them and deal with them with a heavy hand as per the law of the land.”

His renewed attack on the opposition came a day after he alleged there was a plot to malign his government’s image by whipping up “animosity” in society. “The Opposition has no other issue to raise than indulge in negative publicity. They are constantly trying to create divides…create hindrances (in development),” the CM had said.

Earlier this week, the UP Police filed 21 cases across the state against, among other charges, attempts to “incite caste and communal tension and defame the state government” using social media platforms and public meetings. The charges include sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity.

The Adityanath-led government has been facing intense criticism from the Opposition over its handling of the murder and alleged gangrape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, including her hurried cremation without the family’s presence. The Opposition parties have called for the CM’s resignation even as some critical voices within the BJP have come to fore.

The CM further said, “These are the ones for whom the poor have just been a vote bank and poverty alleviation is just another rhetorical political slogan with no heart for their uplift.”

He said for the Opposition, politics is just a business and they can stoop to any low to run their business. “They (opposition) view everything through the prism of caste, religion and regionalism. These disruptive elements may resort to any misdeed and disintegrate the social structure in order to keep their vote banks intact.

“We should assure people that we will not allow their evil designs to succeed,” Adityanath added.

On Tuesday, the CM struck back invoking his crackdown on the anti-CAA protests to underline his resolve to counter what he called an Opposition conspiracy.

“You must have seen their faces, those who protested against the CAA; those who, during the corona pandemic, sheltered Tablighi Jamaat to try and spread the disease…who tried to spread anarchy at different levels in the state…not only did the government unmask them but also took steps to counter these elements,” the CM had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

